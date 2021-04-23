Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.36, Briefing.com reports. Cadence Bancorporation had a positive return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 40.33%. The firm had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Cadence Bancorporation stock traded up $1.28 on Friday, reaching $22.25. 72,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,287,765. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Cadence Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $4.94 and a fifty-two week high of $23.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.88%.

CADE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cadence Bancorporation from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised Cadence Bancorporation from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

In other news, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of Cadence Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $1,449,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 177,560 shares in the company, valued at $3,432,234.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP J. Randall Schultz sold 6,000 shares of Cadence Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $132,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,149,564.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cadence Bancorporation

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association that provides banking and wealth management services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers. It operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

