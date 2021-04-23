Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Granite Investment Advisors LLC

Granite Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,053 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 904 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up approximately 1.3% of Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $7,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aries Wealth Management grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 4,806 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Marietta Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LOW. Citigroup began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.29.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $201.16. 113,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,035,996. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.82 and a twelve month high of $208.98.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.54 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

In other news, Director David H. Batchelder purchased 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

