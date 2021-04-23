Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share.

SON traded up $1.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 436,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,448. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Sonoco Products has a one year low of $42.41 and a one year high of $65.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is presently 50.99%.

In other news, VP James A. Harrell III sold 580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $36,325.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,717.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SON. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.71.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

