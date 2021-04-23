ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist lifted their price objective on ASGN from $80.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of ASGN from $72.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

In related news, Director Jonathan S. Holman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.31, for a total value of $97,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,073,621.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Randolph C. Blazer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.03, for a total value of $930,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,942 shares in the company, valued at $8,460,334.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASGN. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its position in ASGN by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 17,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of ASGN by 0.3% during the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 78,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,454,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASGN during the fourth quarter worth $580,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ASGN by 22.7% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in ASGN by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ASGN traded up $3.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.52. 156,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,579. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.22. ASGN has a 52-week low of $38.29 and a 52-week high of $109.86.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.46 million. ASGN had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 17.70%. ASGN’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ASGN will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN Incorporated provides professional staffing and IT solutions in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technology, digital, creative, scientific, engineering staffing, and consulting services to Fortune 1000 and mid-market commercial clients.

