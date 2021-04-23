Zacks: Analysts Expect BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) to Post $0.76 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) to report $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for BankUnited’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.86. BankUnited reported earnings of $0.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that BankUnited will report full year earnings of $3.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $3.98. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.92. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow BankUnited.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.32. BankUnited had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 7.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on BKU. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BankUnited from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of BankUnited from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BankUnited has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.15.

In other news, Director Sanjiv Sobti sold 3,000 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $148,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,111.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jay D. Richards sold 3,239 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total transaction of $150,257.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,508.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in BankUnited by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in BankUnited by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in BankUnited by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in BankUnited by 2.4% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in BankUnited by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. 97.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BKU stock traded up $3.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.88. 19,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 594,686. BankUnited has a 12 month low of $13.47 and a 12 month high of $50.71. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

