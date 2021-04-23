Analysts Set USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Target Price at $14.00

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

Several research firms recently commented on USAC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of USA Compression Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday.

Get USA Compression Partners alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Change Path LLC acquired a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000. Institutional investors own 25.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USA Compression Partners stock traded down $0.87 on Friday, hitting $15.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 504,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,351. USA Compression Partners has a 52-week low of $7.06 and a 52-week high of $16.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.25.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). USA Compression Partners had a positive return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 86.71%. The business had revenue of $158.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.40 million. As a group, analysts expect that USA Compression Partners will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.80%. This is a positive change from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 7,000.00%.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for USA Compression Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Compression Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.