Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF)

Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SEPJF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Spectris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of SEPJF remained flat at $$45.80 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 92 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130. Spectris has a 52-week low of $29.21 and a 52-week high of $47.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.18.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Malvern Panalytical, HBK, and Omega, and Industrial Solutions. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

