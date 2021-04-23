StrongHands (SHND) Market Cap Hits $1.39 Million

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded down 9.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 23rd. One StrongHands coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, StrongHands has traded down 13.6% against the US dollar. StrongHands has a total market cap of $1.39 million and $917.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000581 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000034 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 40.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Version (V) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000100 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About StrongHands

StrongHands is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,478,042,017 coins and its circulating supply is 17,064,847,663 coins. StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

Buying and Selling StrongHands

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

