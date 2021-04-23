Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Given Sector Perform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on NSRGY. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Nestlé from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nestlé from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

NSRGY stock traded up $2.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $119.71. The company had a trading volume of 259,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,621. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.64. Nestlé has a 12-month low of $103.18 and a 12-month high of $122.63. The company has a market capitalization of $344.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in Nestlé by 38.5% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Nestlé during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in Nestlé by 185.7% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Nestlé by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abner Herrman & Brock LLC boosted its position in shares of Nestlé by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. 1.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nestlé Company Profile

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

