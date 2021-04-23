AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AB SKF (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AB SKF (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

OTCMKTS SKFRY traded down $2.09 on Friday, hitting $26.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,078. The firm has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.42. AB SKF has a 52-week low of $14.28 and a 52-week high of $30.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. AB SKF (publ) had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 5.01%. On average, research analysts forecast that AB SKF will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AB SKF (publ) provides bearings, seals, condition monitoring, and lubrication systems and services. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers products in various categories, such as rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial seals, automotive seals, lubrication management, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, and vehicle aftermarket products.

