Morgan Stanley Boosts Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Price Target to $57.00

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday. They set a hold rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cisco Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.71.

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.84. 229,737 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,576,074. The company has a market capitalization of $218.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.39 and its 200 day moving average is $44.93. Cisco Systems has a 1 year low of $35.28 and a 1 year high of $53.18.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 50.68%.

In other news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $296,148.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 119,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,631,303.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $142,763.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,205 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,031,386 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $156,752,000 after buying an additional 457,355 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,803 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106,187 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after buying an additional 9,087 shares during the period. Finally, Welch Group LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 71,821 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after buying an additional 10,367 shares during the period. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

