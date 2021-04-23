Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Outperform Rating for Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF)

Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bureau Veritas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Bureau Veritas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bureau Veritas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

OTCMKTS:BVRDF remained flat at $$29.83 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35 shares, compared to its average volume of 555. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.43. Bureau Veritas has a 1-year low of $18.67 and a 1-year high of $30.33.

Bureau Veritas SA engages in the provision of compliance evaluation and certification services in the fields of quality, health and safety, security, environment, and social responsibility. It operates through the following segments: Marine & Offshore, Industry, Agri-Food & Commodities, Buildings & Infrastructure, Certification and Consumer Products.

