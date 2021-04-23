First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS.

Shares of FAF traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,279. First American Financial has a one year low of $39.03 and a one year high of $64.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.14.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FAF shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of First American Financial from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.25.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

