Gradient Investments LLC Has $16.14 Million Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 25.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,729 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $16,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,904 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,231 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,604,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded down $4.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $375.43. The company had a trading volume of 18,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,880,992. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $364.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $357.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $105.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $319.81 and a fifty-two week high of $417.62.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.38%.

Several research firms have recently commented on LMT. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.90.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

