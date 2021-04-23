American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.30 EPS

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. American National Bankshares had a net margin of 25.52% and a return on equity of 8.95%.

NASDAQ:AMNB traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,454. American National Bankshares has a 52-week low of $19.41 and a 52-week high of $36.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.51. The company has a market capitalization of $366.22 million, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Get American National Bankshares alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. American National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.84%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of American National Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

American National Bankshares Company Profile

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services in Virginia and North Carolina. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for American National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.