Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Announces Earnings Results

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Clearfield had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 9.28%.

Shares of CLFD traded up $6.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.74. 15,763 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,057. Clearfield has a 1 year low of $11.46 and a 1 year high of $38.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.82 million, a P/E ratio of 69.32 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.89.

Several research firms have commented on CLFD. Northland Securities upgraded Clearfield from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clearfield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Clearfield from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

In related news, Chairman Ronald G. Roth purchased 1,500 shares of Clearfield stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,248,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,836,977.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Cheryl Beranek sold 7,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total value of $270,674.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 520,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,326,704.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,196 shares of company stock worth $1,433,237. 18.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Clearfield

Clearfield, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber optic management, protection and delivery products for communications networks. The firm’s products include fiber cabinets, patch cards, assemblies, cassettes, frames, panels, microduct, terminals, vaults, wall boxes, and box enclosures. It offers its products under the Clearview brand.

