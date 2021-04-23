Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Announces Earnings Results

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Clearfield had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 9.28%.
Shares of CLFD traded up $6.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.74. 15,763 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,057. Clearfield has a 1 year low of $11.46 and a 1 year high of $38.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.82 million, a P/E ratio of 69.32 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.89.
Several research firms have commented on CLFD. Northland Securities upgraded Clearfield from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clearfield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Clearfield from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.
About Clearfield
Clearfield, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber optic management, protection and delivery products for communications networks. The firm’s products include fiber cabinets, patch cards, assemblies, cassettes, frames, panels, microduct, terminals, vaults, wall boxes, and box enclosures. It offers its products under the Clearview brand.
Further Reading: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?
Receive News & Ratings for Clearfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.