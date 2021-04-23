Wings Price Reaches $0.0947 on Top Exchanges (WINGS)

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. In the last seven days, Wings has traded down 17.4% against the dollar. Wings has a total market cap of $9.47 million and approximately $46,770.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wings coin can currently be bought for $0.0947 or 0.00000186 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Wings

WINGS is a coin. It was first traded on April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 coins. Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO . The official website for Wings is wings.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Wings is a platform where users can create and invest in Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). These DAOs can be created without any specific coding knowledge or technical skills, and are approved through a prediction market feature. the Wings Platform is run by a DAO itself, the Wings DAO. Wings DAO tokens, WINGS, represent a share within that DAO and allows users to vote on the developments of the platform, and to recieve dividends from the fees generated within the platform. “

Wings Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wings should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wings using one of the exchanges listed above.

