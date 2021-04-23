Dragon Coins Price Tops $0.0032 on Major Exchanges (DRG)

Dragon Coins (CURRENCY:DRG) traded down 11% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. One Dragon Coins coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Dragon Coins has traded down 30.7% against the dollar. Dragon Coins has a market cap of $1.10 million and approximately $153.00 worth of Dragon Coins was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.60 or 0.00067915 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00019424 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.21 or 0.00092658 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $340.57 or 0.00668394 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $26.84 or 0.00052667 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,150.91 or 0.08146485 BTC.

About Dragon Coins

DRG is a coin. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. Dragon Coins’ total supply is 442,695,970 coins and its circulating supply is 348,657,484 coins. The official website for Dragon Coins is drgtoken.io . Dragon Coins’ official Twitter account is @DragonCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Dragon Coin will act as a friction-less, low-cost & transparent alternative financial mechanism within Casinos, to enhance the age-old gaming industry. With its expertise in blockchain technology, the Dragon’s goal is to reshape the long-standing gaming industry while benefiting those rooted in the industry, as well as all the members of the public who join in the journey to achieve the goals of Dragon Coin. “

Buying and Selling Dragon Coins

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Coins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragon Coins should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dragon Coins using one of the exchanges listed above.

