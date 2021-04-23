Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Replimune Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Replimune Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Replimune Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

Shares of REPL traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.50. 13,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,685. Replimune Group has a 52-week low of $10.62 and a 52-week high of $54.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.26 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 19.47 and a current ratio of 19.47.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Replimune Group will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Replimune Group news, major shareholder Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 5,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $236,205.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Colin Love sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $1,006,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 905,142 shares in the company, valued at $30,358,462.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 125,599 shares of company stock worth $4,629,402. 50.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the fourth quarter worth about $633,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the fourth quarter worth about $8,477,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,681,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the fourth quarter worth about $637,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,793,000. Institutional investors own 55.79% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immune-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

