S.A. Mason LLC Purchases 12,625 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

S.A. Mason LLC grew its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 110.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,031 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,625 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up approximately 1.1% of S.A. Mason LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,141,057,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Intel by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,844,665 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,134,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,026 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Intel by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 32,574,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,622,845,000 after acquiring an additional 7,151,405 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Intel by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 29,200,534 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,454,771,000 after acquiring an additional 897,790 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Intel by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,927,959 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,192,091,000 after acquiring an additional 4,649,880 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $62.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $254.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.98 and a 200-day moving average of $55.19.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 28.54%.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,381,111.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. UBS Group set a $71.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.53.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

