Central Bank & Trust Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,302 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,656,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $376,568,000 after purchasing an additional 534,144 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,092,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $288,121,000 after purchasing an additional 18,290 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,516,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $255,493,000 after purchasing an additional 295,830 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,562,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,223,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $125,765,000 after acquiring an additional 151,938 shares during the period. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VLO traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.14. 46,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,996,277. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.94. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $35.44 and a twelve month high of $84.39. The stock has a market cap of $28.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,281.91, a P/E/G ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.77%.

VLO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Valero Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.67.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

