Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Sells 150 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI cut its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 124,060 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $14,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,733,123,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Medtronic by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,540,276 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,406,046,000 after buying an additional 2,880,467 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,536,420 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,117,096,000 after buying an additional 1,909,418 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Medtronic by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,625,466 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,298,927,000 after buying an additional 1,527,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Medtronic by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,560,485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,354,194,000 after buying an additional 1,221,333 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on Medtronic in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.86.

Medtronic stock opened at $129.85 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $87.68 and a 12 month high of $131.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.85. The company has a market cap of $175.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.56, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

