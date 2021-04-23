Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Sells 150 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI cut its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 124,060 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $14,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,733,123,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Medtronic by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,540,276 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,406,046,000 after buying an additional 2,880,467 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,536,420 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,117,096,000 after buying an additional 1,909,418 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Medtronic by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,625,466 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,298,927,000 after buying an additional 1,527,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Medtronic by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,560,485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,354,194,000 after buying an additional 1,221,333 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
MDT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on Medtronic in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.86.
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.
Medtronic Company Profile
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.
