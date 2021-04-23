Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Has $522,000 Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,914 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.8% in the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 4,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% in the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 20,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $143.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,626,987. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $105.92 and a 12-month high of $144.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $131.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 50.90%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IBM. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

See Also: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.