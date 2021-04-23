Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.94. 38,987 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,426,036. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.14. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a 12-month low of $0.88 and a 12-month high of $9.90. The firm has a market cap of $680.17 million, a PE ratio of -64.41 and a beta of 2.77.

In related news, CEO Kenneth M. Young acquired 17,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.85 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.90. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 646,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,781,053.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 10,720,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.04 per share, with a total value of $64,753,541.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,640,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,705,684.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 10,739,879 shares of company stock valued at $64,865,241 over the last 90 days. 53.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BW shares. B. Riley started coverage on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and environmental technologies and services for the power and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

