Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 11.43%.

Shares of NASDAQ BPFH traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,987. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Boston Private Financial has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.57. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 1.16.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Private Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Private Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

