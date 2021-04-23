Callahan Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Callahan Advisors LLC grew its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 71.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,223 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 17,143 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 1,136.4% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 544 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Ezra Y. Yacob sold 3,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $245,147.70. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 51,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,882,067. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $466,600.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,184 shares in the company, valued at $8,936,416.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,231. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EOG traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.39. 43,350 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,662,895. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $40.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.44 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.59. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.22 and a 1 year high of $77.14.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $0.4125 dividend. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.13%.

A number of research firms recently commented on EOG. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.69.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

