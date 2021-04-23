LikeCoin (LIKE) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $94,821.00

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded up 21% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. During the last week, LikeCoin has traded 14.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One LikeCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0167 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges. LikeCoin has a total market cap of $16.96 million and approximately $94,821.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LikeCoin Profile

LikeCoin (CRYPTO:LIKE) is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,030,013,679 coins and its circulating supply is 1,016,910,323 coins. The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin . LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LikeCoin is like.co

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

LikeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LikeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LikeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

