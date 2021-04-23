Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 17.44%.

Shares of Reliant Bancorp stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,673. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.11. Reliant Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.59 and a 1-year high of $31.00. The company has a market cap of $452.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from Reliant Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Reliant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 31.17%.

In other Reliant Bancorp news, Director Charles Trimble Beasley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total value of $26,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,005.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael E. Wallace bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.35 per share, with a total value of $28,490.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 85,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,541.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 4,074 shares of company stock valued at $80,976 over the last 90 days. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Reliant Bancorp in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised Reliant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Reliant Bancorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Reliant Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.83.

Reliant Bancorp Company Profile

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals. It operates in two segments, Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; time deposits; and non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits.

