Granite Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Granite Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 767 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $2,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $1,771,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total transaction of $4,141,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ATVI traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.19. The company had a trading volume of 125,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,852,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.34 and a 1-year high of $104.53. The company has a market cap of $72.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.76 and a 200-day moving average of $88.72.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $104.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.43.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

