Orbs Trading 35.9% Lower This Week (ORBS)

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded 23.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. Orbs has a total market capitalization of $246.90 million and approximately $3.25 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Orbs has traded down 35.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Orbs coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000217 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Orbs Coin Profile

Orbs is a coin. It was first traded on March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,229,950,518 coins. Orbs’ official website is www.orbs.com . The official message board for Orbs is www.orbs.com/blog . The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbs combine scalability, low fees and isolation between virtual chains with Ethereum’s mature decentralized asset ecosystem. The Orbs Proof-of-Stake (PoS) ecosystem is the backbone of the Orbs network and the Universe that is being created. This ecosystem serves as the foundation for the security and operation of the network, enabling an optimal platform for decentralized applications. The Orbs Universe is centered around three core roles – Validators, Guardians and Delegators. “

Buying and Selling Orbs

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

