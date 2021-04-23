-$0.08 EPS Expected for AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) to report earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for AzurRx BioPharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.07). AzurRx BioPharma posted earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 60%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, May 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AzurRx BioPharma will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.21). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.20). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AzurRx BioPharma.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Dawson James lowered shares of AzurRx BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on AzurRx BioPharma in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AzurRx BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of AzurRx BioPharma in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price target on AzurRx BioPharma from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AzurRx BioPharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.88.

Shares of AZRX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.85. 1,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,615,153. AzurRx BioPharma has a 52 week low of $0.58 and a 52 week high of $2.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.06.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AzurRx BioPharma stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 186,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.25% of AzurRx BioPharma at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AzurRx BioPharma

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of recombinant proteins for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. Its therapeutic products administer patients as oral non-systemic biologics. The company's lead therapeutic is MS1819, a recombinant lipase for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency (for cystic fibrosis and chronic pancreatitis patients).

