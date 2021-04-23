Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLLNY)

Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLLNY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

CLLNY stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,886. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.44 and its 200-day moving average is $29.79. Cellnex Telecom has a 12 month low of $23.84 and a 12 month high of $50.57.

About Cellnex Telecom

Cellnex Telecom, SA operates infrastructure for wireless telecommunication in Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. The company operates through three segments: Telecom Infrastructure Services, Broadcasting Infrastructure, and Other Network Services. It offers co-location services in its infrastructure allowing mobile carriers to install their telecommunications and wireless radio broadcast equipment; and multi-operator telephony network solutions for open and closed environments through distributed antenna systems and small cells technologies.

