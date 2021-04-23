Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane (OTCMKTS:IFSUF)

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane (OTCMKTS:IFSUF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

Get Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane alerts:

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.36. 475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,135. Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $13.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.36.

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A. operates in the telco infrastructure business in Italy. The company constructs and operates towers. It offers integrated hosting services to create wireless networks, antennae framework, cabling, parabolas, spaces for equipment and technological systems for power supply; site access and security management, 24h supervision, scheduled maintenance, and corrective and unscheduled maintenance services; and fiber optic connection of transmission sites.

Read More: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.