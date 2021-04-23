Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ERIC. Nordea Equity Research raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. SEB Equities upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.17.

Shares of ERIC stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.16. 272,948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,782,601. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.39. The company has a market capitalization of $47.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.47. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $15.31.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $49.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.40 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 6.35%. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,862,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 1st quarter worth $238,000. George Kaiser Family Foundation raised its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 213,642 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 25,191 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the fourth quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 4th quarter valued at $192,000. Institutional investors own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers hardware, software, and related services for radio access and transport, as well as related services, such as design, tuning, network rollout, and customer support.

