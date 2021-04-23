OLD National Bancorp IN Has $13.41 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $13,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,215.4% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,273,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,014,144,000 after buying an additional 9,492,100 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $245,330,000. Starboard Value LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 176.0% in the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 531,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 266.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 751,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,339,000 after purchasing an additional 546,167 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 934.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 604,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,475,000 after purchasing an additional 545,836 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IWM stock traded up $3.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $225.13. The company had a trading volume of 945,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,650,385. The company has a 50 day moving average of $223.17 and a 200 day moving average of $206.15. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $117.18 and a 1-year high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

