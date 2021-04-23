Pacific Financial Group Inc. Decreases Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Pacific Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,215.4% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,273,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,014,144,000 after buying an additional 9,492,100 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 4,797,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $940,618,000 after buying an additional 80,196 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,436,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $673,852,000 after buying an additional 63,782 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,002,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $392,647,000 after buying an additional 145,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,978,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $387,940,000 after buying an additional 61,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $3.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $225.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 860,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,650,385. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $117.18 and a 12-month high of $234.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $223.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.15.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

