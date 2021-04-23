Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on GJNSY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of GJNSY stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.80. 190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a 52 week low of $16.67 and a 52 week high of $26.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.01.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA operates as a general insurance company in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company operates through six segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Commercial, General Insurance Denmark, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, and Pension.

