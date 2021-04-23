Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVF)

Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Vonovia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS VNNVF remained flat at $$68.20 on Friday. 56 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,677. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.94. Vonovia has a 12 month low of $46.80 and a 12 month high of $74.91.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

