FUD.finance (FUD) Price Hits $18.32 on Major Exchanges

FUD.finance (CURRENCY:FUD) traded 52.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. In the last week, FUD.finance has traded 27.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. FUD.finance has a market cap of $432,716.20 and approximately $817.00 worth of FUD.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FUD.finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $18.32 or 0.00035816 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.61 or 0.00067664 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00019204 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001955 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.62 or 0.00093099 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $346.92 or 0.00678242 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.92 or 0.00052625 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4,218.94 or 0.08248099 BTC.

FUD.finance Profile

FUD.finance (CRYPTO:FUD) is a coin. FUD.finance’s total supply is 23,621 coins and its circulating supply is 23,620 coins. The official website for FUD.finance is fud.finance . FUD.finance’s official Twitter account is @dontrugme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fud.Finance aims to end waste in the cryptoverse by promoting memes that fud and expose poor, risky and unhealthy projects. It aims to recycle the shitcoins that people have in their wallets into something fun and memorable – like an NFT. “

Buying and Selling FUD.finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUD.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUD.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FUD.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

