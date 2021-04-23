Nucleus Vision Trading 16.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (NCASH)

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. Nucleus Vision has a market cap of $40.77 million and approximately $2.32 million worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nucleus Vision coin can currently be bought for $0.0057 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nucleus Vision has traded down 16.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.61 or 0.00067664 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00019204 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001955 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.62 or 0.00093099 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $346.92 or 0.00678242 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.92 or 0.00052625 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,218.94 or 0.08248099 BTC.

About Nucleus Vision

Nucleus Vision (NCASH) is a coin. It launched on November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,124,866,222 coins. The official website for Nucleus Vision is nucleus.vision . The official message board for Nucleus Vision is medium.com/@NucleusVision . The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nucleus Vision is an IoT-based, contactless identification system that empowers retailers to identify and better serve their customers. Nucleus Vision intends to bridge the gap between the online and offline retail world by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain. NCASH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Nucleus Vision's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Nucleus Vision

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nucleus Vision should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nucleus Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

