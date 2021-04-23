Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.36 EPS

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS.

GPC stock traded up $3.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $122.37. 32,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 852,991. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $67.12 and a one year high of $123.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.13 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 57.29%.

GPC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Genuine Parts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

