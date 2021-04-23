Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.36 EPS

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.36, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.85 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a negative net margin of 40.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS.

NYSE CADE traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,765. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 1.91. Cadence Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $4.94 and a 52 week high of $23.88.

Get Cadence Bancorporation alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Cadence Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 34.88%.

In other Cadence Bancorporation news, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $1,449,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 177,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,432,234.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP J. Randall Schultz sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $132,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,149,564.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

CADE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cadence Bancorporation from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cadence Bancorporation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Cadence Bancorporation Company Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association that provides banking and wealth management services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers. It operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.