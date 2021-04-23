Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.36 EPS

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.36, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.85 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a negative net margin of 40.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS.
NYSE CADE traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,765. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 1.91. Cadence Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $4.94 and a 52 week high of $23.88.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Cadence Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 34.88%.
CADE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cadence Bancorporation from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cadence Bancorporation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.
Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association that provides banking and wealth management services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers. It operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.
