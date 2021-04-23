Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Societe Generale

Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Societe Generale in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

IPSEY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Ipsen in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Ipsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ipsen in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

IPSEY stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.95. 3,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,279. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.06. Ipsen has a 52-week low of $17.47 and a 52-week high of $27.10. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.19.

Ipsen SA operates as a biopharmaceutical company worldwide. The company offers drugs in the areas of oncology, neuroscience, gastroenterology, cognitive disorders, and rare diseases. It offers Somatuline for neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; Decapeptyl for metastatic prostate cancer, uterine fibroids, precocious puberty, endometriosis, female sterility, and early stage breast cancer; Cabometyx for renal cell and second-line hepatocellular carcinoma; Onivyde for second-line metastatic pancreatic cancer; and Dysport for motor muscular disorders and medical aesthetics.

