Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY)

Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PDRDY. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pernod Ricard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PDRDY traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.05. The stock had a trading volume of 101,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,411. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Pernod Ricard has a 12-month low of $26.89 and a 12-month high of $42.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.58.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

