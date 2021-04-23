SAP (NYSE:SAP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

SAP (NYSE:SAP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SAP. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of SAP from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC upgraded SAP to an “outperformer” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SAP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.33.

Shares of NYSE SAP traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $143.94. The stock had a trading volume of 11,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,399. The firm has a market cap of $176.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03. SAP has a fifty-two week low of $104.64 and a fifty-two week high of $169.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.57 and a 200-day moving average of $128.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. SAP had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that SAP will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in SAP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Security National Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in SAP during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SAP during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SAP in the 4th quarter worth $28,000.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

