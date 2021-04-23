Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. is a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA medicines using proprietary lipid-mediated delivery system LUNAR(TM) and UNA Oligomer chemistry technologies. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd, formerly known as Alcobra Ltd, is based in San Diego, CA. “

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

ARCT has been the subject of several other reports. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $77.00 to $45.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James cut Arcturus Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. HC Wainwright downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $84.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird cut Arcturus Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.31.

Shares of ARCT stock traded down $2.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.21. 34,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,158,622. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $19.45 and a 1 year high of $129.71. The stock has a market cap of $951.60 million, a PE ratio of -12.49 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a current ratio of 11.21, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.98.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $2.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 506.70% and a negative return on equity of 52.32%. On average, equities analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 248.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,022,000 after purchasing an additional 83,449 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $719,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 23.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 4,614 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $368,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. The company engages in the discovery and development of RNA medicines, including the production of RNA drug substance and nanoparticle-formulated drug product; and development of infectious disease vaccines using its Self-Transcribing and Replicating RNA (STARR) technology.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.