Zacks: Analysts Expect ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Will Post Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) will announce earnings of $1.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ePlus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.19 and the highest is $1.20. ePlus reported earnings per share of $1.24 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that ePlus will report full year earnings of $6.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.17 to $6.18. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.48 to $6.68. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ePlus.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.44. ePlus had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $427.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. ePlus’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

In other ePlus news, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 2,000 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Also, Director John E. Callies sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,295. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,346,913 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ePlus by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,400,184 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $211,095,000 after buying an additional 146,691 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ePlus in the fourth quarter worth $8,025,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ePlus by 111.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,008 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,597,000 after acquiring an additional 39,554 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of ePlus by 30.4% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 97,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,715,000 after acquiring an additional 22,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in ePlus by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 123,393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,852,000 after purchasing an additional 15,892 shares during the period. 92.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PLUS stock traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.18. 1,807 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,449. ePlus has a 12-month low of $60.67 and a 12-month high of $107.64. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.73.

ePlus Company Profile

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus Cloud Consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

