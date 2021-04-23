Central Bank & Trust Co. Cuts Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Central Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,681 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,177 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 1.7% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 432.0% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,912,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,093 shares of company stock valued at $20,418,578 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.00.

Shares of V stock traded up $2.82 on Friday, reaching $230.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,628,982. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.04. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.01 and a 1 year high of $230.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $449.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

