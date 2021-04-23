WNY Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

WNY Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 89.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 33,416 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Domani Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 46,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,228,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 75,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 16,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 302.4% during the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,988,000 after purchasing an additional 49,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,980,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $959,819,000 after buying an additional 83,003 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWF stock opened at $257.63 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $165.40 and a 12-month high of $261.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.97.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.