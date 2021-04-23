Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Legacy Capital Partners Inc.

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,067 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,016,338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,391,253,000 after buying an additional 244,861 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,527,743 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,982,154,000 after buying an additional 964,559 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $1,735,510,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,733,722 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,634,810,000 after buying an additional 10,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,544,983 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,552,171,000 after buying an additional 114,033 shares in the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total value of $8,053,570.47. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.23, for a total value of $47,423.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,527 shares of company stock worth $13,502,617. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Broadcom from $470.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Broadcom from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Broadcom from $460.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Broadcom from $521.00 to $538.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.15.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $455.11 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $254.75 and a twelve month high of $495.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.82 billion, a PE ratio of 72.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $468.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $432.64.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

